X
Popular Searches

Amazon Prime Lands WNBA Multi-Year Streaming Deal

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
A WNBA Basketball player twirling a ball.
WNBA

Today Amazon continued its descent into live sports coverage and announced a multi-year deal with the Woman’s National Basketball Association that’ll stream several games live on Prime Video. This follows a deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football and Premier League soccer.

This partnership includes global streaming rights for 16 regular-season WNBA games, along with the new Commissioner’s Cup championship game later this summer on August 12th at Phoenix Suns Arena.

According to the WNBA, this “marks the first time Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to a women’s professional sports league,” which is a good first step for covering more sports. It wouldn’t be surprising if Amazon announces Men’s NBA deals in the future, although it hasn’t promised that yet. Unfortunately, WNBA streaming rights don’t include China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, or Spain.

Lately, the WNBA has tested several new avenues for its gameplay, and this year will offer extra options, including Twitter, Facebook, and Paramount+, not to mention the WNBA League Pass for $16.99. You can even watch games on the Oculus headset.

For those interested, Prime Video’s WNBA coverage tips off on May 29, when the Atlanta Dream faces the New York Liberty, where they’ll look to bounce back after a rough season last year.

Source: WNBA via Engadget

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
818 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
538 people were interested in this!

Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 3-in-1 Small Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor Lightweight Upright Home Pet Hair, 1-(Pack), Blue
315 people were interested in this!

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime (Black)
176 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
164 people were interested in this!

HOMWE Kitchen Cutting Board (3-Piece Set) - Juice Grooves with Easy-Grip Handles, Non-Porous, Dishwasher Safe - Multiple Sizes - Red
154 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
133 people were interested in this!

ENACFIRE A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Transparent Mode and 4 Mics Bluetooth Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones Deep Bass and Stereo Sound Bluetooth Earphones
127 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - Light Grey/Blue
123 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular