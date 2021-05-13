Amazon Prime Lands WNBA Multi-Year Streaming Deal

Today Amazon continued its descent into live sports coverage and announced a multi-year deal with the Woman’s National Basketball Association that’ll stream several games live on Prime Video. This follows a deal with the NFL for Thursday Night Football and Premier League soccer.

This partnership includes global streaming rights for 16 regular-season WNBA games, along with the new Commissioner’s Cup championship game later this summer on August 12th at Phoenix Suns Arena.

According to the WNBA, this “marks the first time Prime Video has exclusive global streaming rights to a women’s professional sports league,” which is a good first step for covering more sports. It wouldn’t be surprising if Amazon announces Men’s NBA deals in the future, although it hasn’t promised that yet. Unfortunately, WNBA streaming rights don’t include China, Finland, Germany, Italy, Japan, the UK, or Spain.

Lately, the WNBA has tested several new avenues for its gameplay, and this year will offer extra options, including Twitter, Facebook, and Paramount+, not to mention the WNBA League Pass for $16.99. You can even watch games on the Oculus headset.

For those interested, Prime Video’s WNBA coverage tips off on May 29, when the Atlanta Dream faces the New York Liberty, where they’ll look to bounce back after a rough season last year.