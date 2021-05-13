He-Man Returns to Netflix in July with ‘Masters of the Universe: Revelation’

He-Man fans, unite! Kevin Smith’s Masters of the Universe: Revelation is coming to Netflix in July, along with a star-studded cast. The series is a sequel to the original Filmation series from the 1980s, and is broken into two parts.

Revelation is set right after the events of the original Masters of the Universe animated series. In it, we’ll see Prince Adam/He-Man, along with the rest of the gang, back in action with a nice makeover from Powerhouse Animation. Though this new series begins there, it will make a nice shift about halfway through to allow the characters to grow.

Smith stated, “We’re playing with the original mythology and characters, and revisiting and digging deeper into some of the unresolved storylines.” Smith is known for his love of comic books and his myriad cult-classic movies like Clerks, Dogma, Mallrats, Tusk, and Yoga Hosers. He’s been dropping hints about this series for the past few months, and now it’s finally coming to Netflix for all to enjoy.

The series will be split into two parts, and the first will feature five episodes. Perhaps the most exciting thing about the show is its all-star cast. This includes Star Wars favorite Mark Hamill (voicing Skeletor), Sarah Michell Gellar (Teela), Lena Heady (Evil-Lyn), Phil LaMarr (He-Ro), Alicia Silverstone (Queen), Liam Cunningham (Man-at-Arms), Stephen Root (Cringer), Diedrich Bader (King Randor, Trap Jaw), Henry Rollins (Tri-Klops), Jason Mewes (Stinkor), and more.

“Everything I’ve ever worked on in like 27 years, this is easily in the top five of my favorite, most satisfying projects,” stated Smith. “When I die, they’ll be like ‘He made Clerks, remember?’ ‘Cause that’s the most memorable thing I think I’ve ever done. I think this has a running shot at being like, ‘He made Clerks and that one cartoon that one time.”

Alongside the new series comes a line of Masters of the Universe toys, which will hit shelves in June 2021. The toy line features 7-inch action figures of He-Man, Skeletor, Evil-Lyn, and Beast Man, plus other heroes and villains. At launch, there will also be a 9-inch Masterverse Skelegod action figure and a 14-inch Masterverse Ultimate Battle Cat.