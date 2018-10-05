Good Deal: The Roku Ultra Is Just $77 On Amazon ($23 Off)

You probably have at least one gadget that can stream stuff to your TV by now, but if you’re looking for something a little more flexible that can handle 4K video, this is a great deal.

The Roku Ultra is Roku’s top-of-the-line streaming box, with support for the latest 4K and HDR televisions and all the content that’s fit to play on them. It’s normally a pretty reasonable $100, but today Amazon is selling it for $77 and change, with free two-day shipping for Prime subscribers. That’s a rare discount on a popular device, so snatch it up quick if you’ve been searching for a media box.

In addition to its high-res highlights, the Ultra comes with an advanced mini-remote that can handle voice searches (no poking around on an awkward on-screen keyboard) and a headphone jack for listening to your shows or movies in private. The remote comes with some pretty decent JBL earbuds in the box, and it doubles as a universal remote for your TV’s volume and power functions. It even includes a few buttons for games and a remote finder tool.

The box itself can handle the latest high-speed Wi-Fi standards for that dense video, and unlike other Roku models, it comes with an Ethernet port for wired access. The Ultra also has MicroSD and USB-based storage expansion, another feature that isn’t common on these small streaming boxes. Roku’s interface is a bit simple, but its app selection is unrivaled, with support for every major video and streaming platform (with the notable exception of Apple). Pick one up on the cheap if you’re looking for an easy gift.