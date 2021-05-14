X
Popular Searches

Disney Movies Will Hit Disney+ Sooner Thanks to Shortened Theatrical Window

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A banner for 'Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Tend Rings'
Disney

Disney will ease its way back into theaters with the release of Free Guy and Marvel Studios’ Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings later this year. But the company is abandoning the typical 90-day release window for these movies, opting for a 45-day theatrical runtime before the titles move to Disney+ and digital rental services.

Most movies make the bulk of their revenue within a few weeks of their release. By cutting its theatrical window to just 45 days, Disney will still make its box office profits, but new movies won’t lose their hype as they arrive on Disney+. The move should help Disney maximize box office and streaming profits, or at the very least, give Disney+ customers a reason to stick around as they wait for a popular theatrical release to arrive on streaming services.

But Disney isn’t alone. Several corporations, including Warner Bros (HBO Max), Paramount (Paramount+), and NBCUniversal (Peacock) have announced plans to shorten the theatrical window for upcoming movies. Most of these theatrical windows run from 30 to 45 days, but some NBCUniversal movies that open to less than $50 million will leave theaters after just 17 days.

It seems that these corporations, which rushed to enter the streaming game while theaters were closed, are now forced to juggle the box office and their respective streaming platforms. Disney+ reported lower-than-expected subscriber counts during its Q2 earnings call earlier this week, a sign that Disney (and the corporations that are following its game plan) may need to rethink their approach to streaming.

Source: Disney via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
852 people were interested in this!

Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 3-in-1 Small Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor Lightweight Upright Home Pet Hair, 1-(Pack), Blue
474 people were interested in this!

COMFEE' Stainless Steel Cordless Electric Kettle. 1500W Fast Boil with LED Light, Auto Shut-Off and Boil-Dry Protection. 1.7 Liter
266 people were interested in this!

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime (Black)
215 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
176 people were interested in this!

ENACFIRE A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Transparent Mode and 4 Mics Bluetooth Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones Deep Bass and Stereo Sound Bluetooth Earphones
157 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - Light Grey/Blue
150 people were interested in this!

Wireless Earbuds, Tribit 100H Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 IPX8 Waterproof Touch Control Ture Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic Earphones in-Ear Deep Bass Built-in Mic Bluetooth Headphones, FlyBuds 3
139 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
134 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
120 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular