LEGO Debuts Preschooler-Friendly Disney Mickey and Friends Sets

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
New LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends Range
LEGO

To make sure kids of all ages have something to build, LEGO has teamed up with Disney to release the new Mickey and Friends range. The range features five sets designed to inspire creativity for kids aged 4 and up.

Each of the sets feature classic Disney characters—like Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, and Donald Duck—and only uses a limited number of bricks to keep things simple. The sets each come with a simple instruction booklet that’s easy enough for preschoolers to understand. In fact, the sets feature short build-and-play loops that will help preschoolers develop their building skills and confidence while boosting concentration and problem solving.

Preschoolers playing with new LEGO Disney Mickey and Friends sets
LEGO

“I loved Disney Mickey Mouse, Disney Minnie Mouse and all of their friends when I was younger so designing these sets felt very nostalgic. We hope the new LEGO Disney Mickey Mouse and Friends range will offer great fun and role-playing opportunities to help young children learn about friendship, communication, and resilience with characters they know and love. With these five new sets that explore firefighting, flying, trips to a farm, space exploration and shopkeeping, we aim to inspire young children and introduce them to LEGO building whatever their interests,” stated James Stephenson, Senior Designer at the LEGO Group.

The five new Mickey and Friends sets will be available globally on June 1 through LEGO.com, LEGO Stores, and other retailers. What better way to introduce your little ones to the wondrous world of LEGO?

Source: LEGO

