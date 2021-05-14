X
Friday Deal: Get Eufy’s Robot Vacuums up to 44% Off

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Eufy Robot Vacuum cleaning a dirty floor
Eufy

If you still don’t have one yet, robot vacuums are life-changing. And while there are a lot of options in this space, we love Eufy’s robotic vacuums. They’re affordable, easy to use, and do a great job cleaning so you can sit on the couch and watch Netflix.

Amazon is currently running a daily deal that cut the price of Eufy’s upgraded BoostIQ RoboVacs by up to 44%, which is the lowest we’ve ever seen. One of the most affordable models for budget buyers is the BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, which is $139 today only. It’s similar but better than the more expensive Eufy 11S Max we reviewed a few years back.

Additionally, its more powerful bigger brother with a stronger suction motor, the RoboVac 30, is 38% off today as well and costs $149. They’re both excellent additions to any home, but the 15C has Wi-Fi and works with Alexa or Google Assistant, while the RoboVac 30 offers a higher 1,500 Pa suction compared to only 1,300 Pa on the 15C.

If you want the luxury of using voice commands with your robot vacuum, the more affordable RoboVac 15C is a great place to start. Alternatively, if you have difficult paths to vacuum in your home or no-go zones, the RoboVac 30 comes with boundary strips you can lay down. Either way, you’ll love doing fewer chores.

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets (Black)

Grab Eufy's Smart RoboVac while it's 44% off today.

   Shop Now   

$139.99

Eufy BoostIQ RoboVac 30

&quot;Let this Eufy robot vacuum clean the house while you watch Amazon Prime Video from the couch.

   Shop Now   

$149.99

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He's a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news.

