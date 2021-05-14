TP-Link’s New 2K HD Kasa Smart Cameras and Wi-Fi Plugs Are Here

In January, TP-Link announced it would be releasing a line of new smart gadgets later this year, and now, some of them are available. Up for grabs are two new Kasa smart cameras and two new Wi-Fi plugs.

The two cameras—the Kasa Spot and the Kasa Spot Pan Tilt—are the two newest members of TP-Link’s smart home artillery. Both offer 24/7 recording with upgraded 2K HD video, so you’ll be able to see every last detail even in low-light scenarios. This added quality is nice to have, especially in the event you need to zoom in. Both cameras also have integration with TP-Link’s cloud storage in addition to local SD storage (up to 256GB).

The Kasa Spot has 850nm infrared LEDs, allowing it to detect activity from as far as 30 feet. Thanks to its AI algorithms, it can also recognize people, sounds, and motion. You can customize the sensitivity of its trigger mode and detection, and from there, it’ll send you notifications when it detects any movement or noise.

The Kasa Spot Pan Tilt has a Starlight Night Vision feature that allows it to capture full-color detailed footage, even at night. It also boasts a Motion Tracking feature that allows it to follow a subject once it detects it to keep it in view. Patrol Mode lets you set multiple viewpoints and program your camera to move between and track each at predetermined intervals.

The Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Mini Plug offers the functionality you need in a small form factor. It’s ideal for use in cramped areas, and doesn’t block adjacent sockets. Yet, it still allows you to control your connected devices and set it up to run on a schedule. The plug also has integration with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby.

Likewise, the Kasa Smart Wi-Fi Outdoor Plug makes your dumb devices smart, and has a longer range than the Mini Plug (up to 300 feet) with a built-in power amplifier. It allows two AC outlets to work together or independently, and has a 15A/1875W max for each. Plus, with an IP64 rating, it can withstand the elements. The Outdoor Plug also works with Alexa, Google Assistant, and Samsung Bixby.

