Rumored Third Gen AirPods and Apple HiFi Music Service Could Arrive Next Week

Apple’s plans are constantly changing, but if the latest rumors are accurate, we could see the company announce all-new third-generation AirPods next week. Additionally, it sounds like a new HiFi Apple Music service is in the works, too.

The new AirPods were nowhere to be seen during Apple’s Spring Loaded event, despite countless leaks suggesting they were on the way. According to coverage by MacRumors, the wait is almost over as Apple could unleash new AirPods next week via a newsroom press announcement on its website. More specifically, on May 18th.

While this is just a rumor from YouTuber Luke Miani, shared with AppleTrack, it follows a familiar approach as Apple announced its AirPods Pro the same way back in 2019. Quietly unveiling them through an update on its website.

Reliable analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has reported that the next AirPods will feature a new form factor and design “similar to AirPods Pro.” Only these won’t have active noise-cancellation or other “Pro” features. However, his claim states the earbuds won’t go into production until Q3. Basically, while a May 18th announcement would be great, we’re unsure if Apple is ready yet.

The latest Apple rumors also suggest the Cupertino company will debut an all-new higher tier for Apple Music. The name floating around is Apple Music HiFi or High-Fidelity Apple Music.

While getting new product news next week sounds great, there’s a chance we won’t hear anything till Apple’s yearly developer conference, WWDC, coming this June.