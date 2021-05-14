Netflix is Expanding the ‘Ultraman’ Universe with a New Movie

Fans of Netflix’s Ultraman series now have a new CG-animated Ultraman movie to look forward to alongside the second series of the show. The film will be produced in partnership with its original creator, Tsuburaya Productions.

The Ultraman series itself—which debuted on Netflix in 2019—is a continuation of the original storyline from the 1960s live-action show and an adaptation of the manga. It follows Ultraman and his son, Shinjiro Hayata, who inherited the Ultraman gene from his father. Watch a trailer for the series below:

Unlike the series, however, the feature film will move in a new direction. It will follow baseball star Ken Sato, who is to pick up the mantle of Ultraman and defend Earth. Sato will also be coerced into raising an infant Kaiju, acting as its father despite it being the child of his biggest enemy. Plus, Sato will have to deal with his own father, now estranged, and the Kaiju Defense Force along the way.

The series will be directed by Shannon Tindle (Kubo and the Two Strings and Coraline), and was written by Shannon alongside Marc Haimes (Gravity Falls and DuckTales). Industrial Light and Magic is set to do the film’s animation. We don’t know anything about casting yet, but there will be a mix of Japanese and western stars.

“Ultraman was born in Japan 55 years ago. This partnership with Netflix will be the first full-scale endeavor to reach the global market for Tsuburaya Productions. Ultraman, since it was created, has charmed many people around the world. And Shannon Tindle is one of those people. He was greatly influenced by Ultraman as a child, and he grew up to become a creator himself. I am delighted that families around the world will be able to watch Shannon and his teams vision for Ultraman on Netflix and foster feelings of courage, hope and kindness,” said Takayuki Tsukagoshi, CEO of Tsuburaya Productions.

Netflix hasn’t yet given the movie a release date, and all we have is the concept art shown above in the photo. However, since it inspired all kinds of content—like Power Rangers—we know the film will be out of this world once it does release!