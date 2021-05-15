X
Popular Searches

This Legend Stacked Over 1,500 Jenga Blocks on a Single Vertical Block

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Kelvin building his record-setting Jenga concoction atop a single vertical block.
Kelvin/Menga Man

Jenga is hard enough when you play it the regular way. This guy, however, kicked it up to hard mode and stacked over 1,500 Jenga blocks atop a single vertical Jenga block. And hey, it only took 11 hours.

During this downright impressive build, Kelvin (aka Menga Man) broke his own previous world record of stacked Jenga blocks. Previously, he stacked just over 1,000 blocks on top of a single vertical block in a spiral column-shaped design. But this time, he added another 500, crafting a shape that resembles a bees nest.

Kelvin didn’t use any glue or any other means to fasten or secure any of the 1,512 blocks to one another. Just physics and ingenuity. The video is a 120x sped up time-lapse of the build, as it took him 11 hours to build before it came toppling down as he tried to photograph it.

By far, though, the most exciting part of the video is watching Kelvin’s heart rate surge. You can see the moments where things got tense. As the video continues, his heart rate continually gets higher, peaking at just over 153 beats per minute. So, you’d better go get your own Jenga set and see if you can beat his record while trying to keep your cool.

via Laughing Squid

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
617 people were interested in this!

Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 3-in-1 Small Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor Lightweight Upright Home Pet Hair, 1-(Pack), Blue
501 people were interested in this!

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
336 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
225 people were interested in this!

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime (Black)
212 people were interested in this!

ENACFIRE A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Transparent Mode and 4 Mics Bluetooth Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones Deep Bass and Stereo Sound Bluetooth Earphones
153 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - Light Grey/Blue
146 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
139 people were interested in this!

Wireless Earbuds, Tribit 100H Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 IPX8 Waterproof Touch Control Ture Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic Earphones in-Ear Deep Bass Built-in Mic Bluetooth Headphones, FlyBuds 3
134 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular