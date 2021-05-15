X
Popular Searches

The Truth is Out There with This Interactive UFO Sighting Map

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
US Navy footage of a UFO
US Navy

If you’re like me and watched literally every UFO show on Netflix this past year, or the X-Files on repeat, then you’ll love this interactive map of UFO sightings in the United States. Whether you saw something weird in the night sky while walking the dog, or are just curious, it’s worth a look.

We may not know if there’s life on other planets, but our government might. Either way, this interactive Arcgis map found by Nerdist will at least give you a good idea of where UFOs or random unmanned aerial vehicles are seen the most in the USA. It shows all the reported sightings from a given time or place and combines them into one big map.

The site combines a regular map of the United States with info gathered from the National UFO Reporting Center, and it’s pretty neat. The company actually has a dataset between 1910 and the end of 2014, but the map only shows 1997-2015. You can see as the years increase, sightings do too, or at least the reports increase.

UFO sightings on an interactive map
Arcgis
Advertisement

While the timelapse from that 18 year period is neat, the site lets you take things a step further and single out specific locations, dates, or times. That way, you can look back to the exact area where you remember your alien encounter, and see if anyone else reported one too.

The filter to see all historical UFO sightings is my personal favorite, and whenever the U.S. government shares more information with us regular folks, you can look them up on this map. Either way, this neat interactive map should give you a full sense of where Americans see the most unexplained sights in the skies.

Are you a believer? With all the cameras and smartphones in the hands of millions of people these days, I’m still waiting to see something more concrete before I’m fully on board.

via Nerdist

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
743 people were interested in this!

Eureka Blaze Stick Vacuum Cleaner, Powerful Suction 3-in-1 Small Handheld Vac with Filter for Hard Floor Lightweight Upright Home Pet Hair, 1-(Pack), Blue
501 people were interested in this!

AstroAI 3 Pack Digital Tire Pressure Gauge 150 PSI 4 Settings for Car Truck Bicycle with Backlit LCD and Non-Slip Grip, Silver
244 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
227 people were interested in this!

EarFun Air True Wireless Earbuds with 4 Mics, Bluetooth 5.0 Earbuds Touch Control, USB-C Quick Charge with Wireless Charging, Deep Bass, in-Ear Detection Headphones, 35H Playtime (Black)
200 people were interested in this!

ENACFIRE A9 Active Noise Cancelling Wireless Earbuds Transparent Mode and 4 Mics Bluetooth Earbuds IPX7 Waterproof Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earphones Deep Bass and Stereo Sound Bluetooth Earphones
146 people were interested in this!

Skullcandy Dime True Wireless in-Ear Earbud - Light Grey/Blue
143 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
134 people were interested in this!

Wireless Earbuds, Tribit 100H Playtime Bluetooth 5.0 IPX8 Waterproof Touch Control Ture Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds with Mic Earphones in-Ear Deep Bass Built-in Mic Bluetooth Headphones, FlyBuds 3
131 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
106 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular