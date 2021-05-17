X
Popular Searches

[Update: Statement] An Eufy Security Bug Let Strangers View and Control Each Others’ Camera Feeds

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
A photo of Eufy's outdoor smart camera.
Eufy
Update: (2PM ET) Added a statement from Eufy. We’re emailing the company now for more info.

An Eufy security bug gave users complete access to strangers’ accounts, including live video feeds, recordings, camera pan and zoom controls, and private account info. While Eufy claims to have fixed the problem, it suggests that all users unplug and reconnect their camera hardware and log out and back into the Eufy Security app. That’s a bad sign, folks!

The bug was reported by several Eufy users on Reddit, who found that they were logged into random Eufy Security accounts. According to Eufy, the bug occurred during a server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST, which explains why very few people in the U.S. encountered it. Still, many of the Australians who reported this bug on Reddit had access to Eufy Security accounts in the U.S. and other parts of the globe.

We reached out to Eufy for a statement, which you can read here. We will continue updating this article if the company provides more info:

Due to a software bug during our latest server upgrade at 4:50 AM EST today, a limited number (0.001%) of our users were able to access video feeds from other users’ cameras. Our engineering team recognized this issue at around 5:30 AM EST, and quickly got it fixed by 6:30AM EST.

‘The issue affected users at a small rate in the United States, New Zealand, Australia, Cuba, Mexico, Brazil, and Argentina. Users in Europe remain unaffected.

Our customer service team will continue contacting those who were affected. Eufy Baby Monitors, eufy Smart Locks, eufy Alarm System devices and eufy PetCare products remain unaffected.

We realize that as a security company we didn’t do good enough. We are sorry we felt short here and are working on new security protocols and measures to make sure that this never happens again.

For any questions, users can contact our support team at support@eufylife.com.

Some users on the r/EufyCam subreddit report that they heard strange noises from their camera around the time that the bug was first reported, a sign that they were being watch by someone who enabled the camera’s speakerphone functionality. Unsurprisingly, these users say that they don’t want to keep their Eufy cameras anymore.

Aside from its quick tweet, Eufy hasn’t commented on the bug. We don’t know why users suddenly stumbled into each others’ accounts or why it took Eufy nearly 2 hours to resolve the issue—and we don’t really know that it’s fixed. The company’s suggestion that users log out and back into their accounts implies that some people may still have access to strangers’ accounts. It’s also unclear whether this problem impacted HomeKit Secure Video users, who should be protected from security bugs like this.

If you own Eufy security cameras, you should log out and back into your account and temporarily unplug your camera hardware for a quick reset. Or, you know, turn off your cameras until Eufy offers some real information on how this security breach occurred. You could also ask to return your cameras and switch to another brand.

Source: Eufy, r/EufyCam via Engadget

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
1069 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
546 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
500 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
271 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
199 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
146 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
126 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
123 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
114 people were interested in this!

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets (Black)
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular