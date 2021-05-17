X
Popular Searches

Cloudflare’s New CAPTCHA Replacement Needs More Work

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 2 min read
An illustration of a USB Security Key
Cloudflare

Popular CDN and DNS service provider Cloudflare wants to put an end to CAPTCHAs, claiming that humanity wastes 500 hours staring at the annoying “prove you’re not a robot” tests every day. And while the company’s proposed replacement isn’t exactly perfect, it’s a step in the right direction that could lay the groundwork for future authentication standards.

CAPTCHA is a “Completely Automated Public Turing test to tell Computers and Humans Apart.” Like a bouncer at a nightclub, CAPTCHA uses simple questions or puzzles to prevents robots from overrunning websites. But CAPTCHA sucks. The tests are slow and confusing, they don’t always work correctly, and they’re not always accessible to those who are visually impaired.

Google is trying its hardest to fix CAPTCHA, but Cloudflare wants to kill it off and replace it with something called “Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood,” which is a fancy way of saying “a piece of hardware that proves you’re a human.” Unsurprisingly, Cloudflare is focusing on USB security keys in its early tests for this authentication method.

If you own a YubiKey, HyperFIDO key, or Thetis FIDO U2F security key, then you can test Cloudflare’s impressive new authentication system now. Simply connect the USB security key to your computer, give the website permission to see your key, click the key, and then you’re off to the races (well, you’re redirected back to Cloudflare’s blog). Not only is the system fast, but it’s accessible to people who are visually impaired. It also protects user privacy, as the security key that vouches for your humanity isn’t uniquely tied to your name or device.

It wouldn’t take much work for the technology to support mobile phones, which can stand-in for security keys thanks to Google. Cloudflare also proposes a future where manufacturers build “Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood” hardware directly into devices. These chips could verify that your computer is real and unique using a special code associated with the manufacturer.

But are these authentication methods effective? What’s stopping a robot from using (or spoofing) a USB security key, or any other “attestation” tools? As Webatuthn Works CEO Ackermann Yuriy points out, FIDO keys are not only easy to spoof, but they also work incredibly fast and are relatively anonymous, so a bot farm hook up to a handful of keys could easily overrun a website protected with Cloudflare’s system.

People are already plotting elaborate schemes to break past Cloudflare’s proposed CAPTCHA replacement, an indicator that “Cryptographic Attestation of Personhood” isn’t the future, at least not in its current sate. But the authentication method is incredibly convenient, fairly private, and fairly easy to implement. In short, the floodgates are open, it’s time for CAPTCHA to die, and Cloudflare is taking the first step in the right direction.

Source: Cloudflare via The Verge

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
1081 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
592 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
578 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
289 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
223 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
151 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
126 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
121 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
112 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
98 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular