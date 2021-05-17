X
Popular Searches

Walmart Discounts Razer’s 3-Piece PC Gaming Bundle to $69

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Razer keyboard, headphones, and mouse
Razer

One of the best PC gaming deals is back this week, and you don’t want to miss it. At Walmart, the Razer Power Up Bundle offers a high-end Viper gaming mouse, the Kraken X Lite headset, and the Cynosa Lite keyboard, all for one low price.

Razer makes some of the most popular gaming accessories, and they’re usually pretty expensive. So to be able to get all three of these items for under $70 is a steal. Especially considering this gaming bundle is regularly $160.

It’s worth mentioning that we’ve seen this deal before, and it’s often down to $100, but this week the savings are even greater. Basically, you’re getting three essential gaming peripherals for what one usually costs.

Razer Power UP PC Bundle Box
Razer

So what exactly are you getting from the Razer Power Up Bundle? The Viper ambidextrous gaming mouse works with both hands, features a 16,000 DPI sensor, RGB lighting, and eight programmable buttons. It’s a great little mouse for gamers and almost as good as the Viper 8K we reviewed. The Cynosa Lite Keyboard isn’t mechanical but has programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting, and key rollover, too.

Then, the Kraken X Lite headset has a bendable microphone for trash-talking, features 7.1 support, and is a nice lightweight gaming headset for the price.

This is a great gift for anyone building a new PC or just getting into gaming and could make for an awesome graduation gift considering it’s that time of the year.

Razer Power Up PC Bundle

Get this Razer 3-piece gaming accessory bundle while it’s on sale for only $69.

Buy It Now

via Walmart

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
1080 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
580 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
566 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
286 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
218 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
153 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
126 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
120 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
115 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
100 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular