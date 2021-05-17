Walmart Discounts Razer’s 3-Piece PC Gaming Bundle to $69

One of the best PC gaming deals is back this week, and you don’t want to miss it. At Walmart, the Razer Power Up Bundle offers a high-end Viper gaming mouse, the Kraken X Lite headset, and the Cynosa Lite keyboard, all for one low price.

Razer makes some of the most popular gaming accessories, and they’re usually pretty expensive. So to be able to get all three of these items for under $70 is a steal. Especially considering this gaming bundle is regularly $160.

It’s worth mentioning that we’ve seen this deal before, and it’s often down to $100, but this week the savings are even greater. Basically, you’re getting three essential gaming peripherals for what one usually costs.

So what exactly are you getting from the Razer Power Up Bundle? The Viper ambidextrous gaming mouse works with both hands, features a 16,000 DPI sensor, RGB lighting, and eight programmable buttons. It’s a great little mouse for gamers and almost as good as the Viper 8K we reviewed. The Cynosa Lite Keyboard isn’t mechanical but has programmable macro keys, anti-ghosting, and key rollover, too.

Then, the Kraken X Lite headset has a bendable microphone for trash-talking, features 7.1 support, and is a nice lightweight gaming headset for the price.

This is a great gift for anyone building a new PC or just getting into gaming and could make for an awesome graduation gift considering it’s that time of the year.

Razer Power Up PC Bundle Get this Razer 3-piece gaming accessory bundle while it’s on sale for only $69.