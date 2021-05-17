X
Popular Searches

A Former Apple Designer Just Debuted These $1,799 Futuristic Speakers

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
The Cell Alpha speaker from Syng on a table
Syng

Syng—a company created by Christopher Stringer, a former designer at Apple—just released a super cool looking speaker that’s focused on spatial audio. The connected speaker, dubbed the Cell Alpha, starts at a whopping $1,799.

The fascinating speakers have a “force-balanced” configuration, with three mid-range drivers around its central exterior and a woofer on both the top and bottom. The configuration, called “The Triphone” projects sound around whatever room in your home you set it up in with “pinpoint accuracy.” And the speaker’s rounded retro-yet-futuristic design will look great in anyone’s living room or home theater.

Four unique views of the speaker alone and with others in various rooms
Syng

Because of its remarkable spatial audio capabilities, the Cell Alpha claims it is the world’s first “Triphonic” speaker. Three microphones built into its stand will help measure the room’s geometry for an optimal sound. Supposedly, it will fill the room with surround sound audio and make you feel like you’re standing on stage with the band or orchestra. Individual instruments or noises will sound like they’re being generated from a specific section of the room.

Syng recommends pairing three Cell Alpha speakers in a room to get “the fullest expression of Triphonic audio. However, with such a steep price point for a single Cell Alpha, it’s hard to get on board with that idea. Syng is also hoping to generate revenue by licensing its audio technology in addition to selling these speakers.

The Cell Alpha supports both Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 over Wi-Fi. A pair of USB-C ports allow for some physical connectivity, plus Syng intends to release a companion mobile app for managing setup and playback control along with a USB-C to HDMI cable, should you want to connect the speaker to your TV.

You can purchase the Cell Alpha now from Syng’s website, and shipping is expected to take anywhere from six to eight weeks.

Buy

via The Verge

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
1068 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
541 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
482 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
270 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
198 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
139 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
130 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
122 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
113 people were interested in this!

eufy by Anker, BoostIQ RoboVac 15C, Wi-Fi, Upgraded, Super-Thin, 1300Pa Strong Suction, Quiet, Self-Charging Robotic Vacuum Cleaner, Cleans Hard Floors to Medium-Pile Carpets (Black)
99 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular