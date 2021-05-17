A Former Apple Designer Just Debuted These $1,799 Futuristic Speakers

Syng—a company created by Christopher Stringer, a former designer at Apple—just released a super cool looking speaker that’s focused on spatial audio. The connected speaker, dubbed the Cell Alpha, starts at a whopping $1,799.

The fascinating speakers have a “force-balanced” configuration, with three mid-range drivers around its central exterior and a woofer on both the top and bottom. The configuration, called “The Triphone” projects sound around whatever room in your home you set it up in with “pinpoint accuracy.” And the speaker’s rounded retro-yet-futuristic design will look great in anyone’s living room or home theater.

Because of its remarkable spatial audio capabilities, the Cell Alpha claims it is the world’s first “Triphonic” speaker. Three microphones built into its stand will help measure the room’s geometry for an optimal sound. Supposedly, it will fill the room with surround sound audio and make you feel like you’re standing on stage with the band or orchestra. Individual instruments or noises will sound like they’re being generated from a specific section of the room.

Syng recommends pairing three Cell Alpha speakers in a room to get “the fullest expression of Triphonic audio. However, with such a steep price point for a single Cell Alpha, it’s hard to get on board with that idea. Syng is also hoping to generate revenue by licensing its audio technology in addition to selling these speakers.

The Cell Alpha supports both Spotify Connect and AirPlay 2 over Wi-Fi. A pair of USB-C ports allow for some physical connectivity, plus Syng intends to release a companion mobile app for managing setup and playback control along with a USB-C to HDMI cable, should you want to connect the speaker to your TV.

You can purchase the Cell Alpha now from Syng’s website, and shipping is expected to take anywhere from six to eight weeks.