X
Popular Searches

Beats Studio Pro Leak Shows Apple Ditching the Ear Hooks, Adding ANC

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A render of the Buds based on leaked images.
A render of the Buds based on leaked images. Steve Moser

An image discovered in the iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas reveals the design for Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Buds. Not only are they the first wireless earbuds from Apple without a stem or earhook, but they may be the first Beats earbuds with ANC.

Without their signature ear hook, the Beats Studio Pro look similar to earbuds from Samsung and other Apple competitors. Still, they’re easy to differentiate from previous Beats earbuds, which may be Apple’s goal. Rumors suggest that Apple will also shave down the stems on its 2nd gen AirPods Pro, which may release later this year.

The Beats Studio Buds in black, white, and red.
The leaked image of Beats Studio Buds. MacRumors

Like other Apple headphones, the Beats Studio Pro will connect to your iPhone or iPad automatically when placed near your device (that’s why there are images of the earbuds in the iOS beta). While we don’t know much about the earbuds’ features, 9to5Mac reports that they will be the first Beats earbuds with ANC, a claim based on the iOS 14.6 code.

We don’t know when Apple will release the Beats Studio Pro, but because they’re included in the iOS 14.6 code, there’s a chance that they’ll launch before the iOS 14.6 update. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the update will drop either. Our best guess is that iOS 14.6 will debut in June when Apple launches lossless audio for Apple Music, but again, it’s just a guess.

Source: MacRumors

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
1080 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
586 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
568 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
288 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
219 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
153 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
126 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
121 people were interested in this!

Redragon M612 Predator RGB Gaming Mouse, 8000 DPI Wired Optical Gamer Mouse with 11 Programmable Buttons & 5 Backlit Modes, Software Supports DIY Keybinds Rapid Fire Button
113 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
98 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular