Beats Studio Pro Leak Shows Apple Ditching the Ear Hooks, Adding ANC

An image discovered in the iOS and tvOS 14.6 betas reveals the design for Apple’s upcoming Beats Studio Buds. Not only are they the first wireless earbuds from Apple without a stem or earhook, but they may be the first Beats earbuds with ANC.

Without their signature ear hook, the Beats Studio Pro look similar to earbuds from Samsung and other Apple competitors. Still, they’re easy to differentiate from previous Beats earbuds, which may be Apple’s goal. Rumors suggest that Apple will also shave down the stems on its 2nd gen AirPods Pro, which may release later this year.

Like other Apple headphones, the Beats Studio Pro will connect to your iPhone or iPad automatically when placed near your device (that’s why there are images of the earbuds in the iOS beta). While we don’t know much about the earbuds’ features, 9to5Mac reports that they will be the first Beats earbuds with ANC, a claim based on the iOS 14.6 code.

We don’t know when Apple will release the Beats Studio Pro, but because they’re included in the iOS 14.6 code, there’s a chance that they’ll launch before the iOS 14.6 update. Unfortunately, we don’t know when the update will drop either. Our best guess is that iOS 14.6 will debut in June when Apple launches lossless audio for Apple Music, but again, it’s just a guess.