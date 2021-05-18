Lamborghini’s Electric Supercars Are Coming in 2024

Italian supercar maker Lamborghini announced Tuesday that it plans to launch hybrid-electric versions of every car it offers by the end of 2024. And while Lamborghini’s are extremely fast, its move to all-electric is going a little slower, with fully electric cars not coming until later this decade.

Like other sports car and luxury automakers, Lamborghini has been slow to embrace electric drivetrains. Obviously, Lamborghini customers that spend hundreds of thousands of dollars on a car want it to look fast, go fast, but also sound fast. With a gas-electric Lambo hybrid, owners can still get the feel and sound of an internal combustion engine while also getting the advantages of electric power at times.

Lamborghini CEO Stephan Winkelmann said its electrification plans include every car model and even the company headquarters in Sant’Agata Bolognese, Italy. By the end of 2024, the entire lineup will be gas-electric hybrids. However, a fully electric Lambo won’t be here until sometime after 2025.

Meaning those who can afford a Lamborghini can expect plug-in hybrid versions of Aventador, Huracán EVO, and Urus models between now and 2024. Then, we’ll have quite a while to wait for that fully electric 4th model.

At this point, it makes sense to start switching to electric or at least laying the groundwork. With vehicles from Tesla and even Ford’s upcoming F-150 Lighting going from 0-60 in around 3 seconds and getting faster with each release, sports cars need to change with the times.

In closing, we’re not sure what Lamborghini has planned for gas-powered vehicles in the long run regarding when, or if, it will phase them out completely. Either way, the company wants to reduce its CO2 emissions by at least half come 2025.