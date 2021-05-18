You Can Get Amazon’s Echo Frames With Sunglasses or Blue Light Filtering Lenses

Amazon is opening up two new options for the lenses on its Echo Frames smart glasses Soon, in addition to the standard lens, you can choose blue light filtering lenses or polarized sunglasses. All three options cost $269.99.

The Alexa-powered glasses have a speaker and microphone built into them, allowing you to access the voice assistant, hear notifications, listen to podcasts (or music, or audiobooks), or make calls anywhere you go. With so much functionality, the Echo Frames makes it so you won’t have to keep reaching for your smartphone every two minutes or remember to bring your earbuds with when you go out for a run.

The blue-mirror sunglasses version ships on May 18, while the blue light filtering lenses and the dark sunglasses ship a little later, on June 9. The glasses ship as-is, so those needing a prescription will still need to visit an optometrist and pay for that separately.

Keep in mind that, though the battery for the Echo Frames claims it can last for around 14 hours, if you’re really heavily using them for multiple tasks at once, they won’t last quite that long. Amazon states you’ll get up to four hours of nonstop listening per charge, but if you’re more intermittent about things, you’ll be able to access Alexa and more throughout the bulk of the day.

You can snag a pair of the Echo Frames for yourself now with any of the three lens choices now on Amazon. You’ll also be able to select the frame color, with options like Classic Black, Horizon Blue, and Modern Tortoise. The standard lenses are priced at $249.99, while the sunglasses and blue light filtering lenses are both go for $269.99.

