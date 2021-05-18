X
DJI Launches Code-Teaching RoboMaster Drone for Kids

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The DJI RoboMaster TT Tello Talent educational drone.
DJI

Drone manufacturer DJI is launching its latest educational product, the advanced RoboMaster TT Tello Talent. Crafted for a classroom environment, the tiny red drone helps lower the barrier to coding and AI thanks to its intuitive software and hands-on form factor.

Tello Talent is an upgraded version of DJI’s last educational product, the Tello EDU. It features a new extension board and improved hardware for AI applications, plus an ESP32 open-source computing chip, programmable all-color LED lights, a dox matrix display for scrolling text and other effects, and a ToF sensor to detect (and avoid) obstacles within 1.2 meters. DJI is also including new swarming software with the drone, making it easier for students to choreograph groups of drones flying simultaneously.

The new drone leverages DJI’s STEAM education curriculum and is programmable through Arduino controller boards or Micro Python. It can also connect to the new DJI educational hub, which provides learning resources for teachers and students. Educators can also use the hub to hand out homework assignments, host competitions, and track student progress with the Tello Talent.

DJI says that the Tello Talent is now available for $239 through EDU dealers. Teachers can learn more about the drone and contact DJI for info on the company’s website.

Source: DJI

