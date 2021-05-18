Rumor Has It: Designs for MacBooks with Next-Gen Chip Could be Here Soon

Apple is getting ready to release new Mac desktops and laptops with the next-gen version of its M1 chip. The computers will also have a new design, bolstered connectivity, and a faster processor, strengthening them against rival PC makers.

Rumors, sourced from Mark Gurman at Bloomberg, state that Apple will be revealing redesigned 14- and 16-inch MacBook Pros “as early as this summer.” Both models will most likely have a refreshed chassis and see the return of the magnetic MagSafe charger in some form as well as an HDMI port and an SD card slot.

Gurman also mentioned all of the possible new devices we could see. These include “a revamped MacBook Air, new low-end MacBook Pro and an all-new Mac Pro workstation.” There might also be a bigger iMac and a higher-end Mac mini. Additionally, each of these will probably include chips “that will greatly outpace the performance and capabilities of the current M1 chips,” according to Gurman’s anonymous sources.

These new chips seem to come in two varieties, codenamed “Jade C-Die” and “Jade C-Chop,” and they look to be twice as powerful as the M1 chip. The M1 boasted four high-performance cores, four energy-efficient cores, and eight graphics cores. The new chips are said to have eight high-performance cores, two energy-efficient cores, and either 16 or 32 graphics cores. Gurman also noted that they’ll likely have support for as much as 64GB of memory (against the M1’s 16GB) and a refined Neural Engine for machine learning tasks.

The current M1 chips are still relatively new and blow previous Apple hardware out of the water, but these new chips look to be even more impressive. We can’t to see what Apple has in store for us next.