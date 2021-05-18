X
SteelSeries Nimbus+ Controller Now Comes With 3-Months Free Apple Arcade

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
SteelSeries makes some excellent game controllers, and its latest mobile offering just got even better. SteelSeries announced the Nimbus+ controller now comes with up to 4-months of Apple Arcade completely free.

Released in 2020 as a follow-up to the original Nimbus, the SteelSeries Nimbus+ is one of the better game controllers on the market for phones, tablets, and iOS users. Along with a comfortable ergonomic design, the Nimbus+ introduced new features, including clickable and responsive joysticks, hall effect triggers, and it comes complete with 50-hours of battery life. Not to mention an optional iPhone mount comes in the box.

While many iPhone users stick to PS4 or Xbox controllers via Bluetooth, the Nimbus+ is built for the iPhone specifically. The clickable joysticks are perhaps the biggest upgrade, which will really benefit all those mobile Fortnite players.

The SteelSeries Nimbus+ isn’t new. However, what is new is that for the same $69.99 price as before, the Nimbus+ game controller now gets you Apple Arcade for free. It looks like Nimbus+ owners will get a promo code to redeem three months of free Apple Arcade. Apple gives new users a month free too, making that four months total. If you’re an existing subscriber, you’ll still get the three months from SteelSeries, too.

So if you were on the fence about it previously, now is a good time to buy one at the link below.

SteelSeries Nimbus+ Controller

SteelSeries’ popular Nimbus+ Game Controller now gets you 3-months Apple Arcade for free. Buy one today.

Shop Now
