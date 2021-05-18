X
Popular Searches

How Google’s MUM Algorithm Will Change Search Results

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
An illustration of MUM's network of knowledge.
Google

Google Search is one of the first steps in preparing for a camping trip or writing an essay. But more often than not, one Google Search will lead to another, and another … and another. Now, Google wants to use an algorithm called MUM to provide deep, expert information for complicated searches, saving you from searching multiple queries on a single subject.

Demonstrated at Google’s I/O 2021 event, MUM is inspired by real-world experts who can provide detailed, wide-ranging, and topical information on certain subjects. You only need to ask an expert on snowboarding a few questions to know what equipment you need, what time of day you should visit a slope, and important safety information. Why should Google be any different?


Google

Google built MUM on its open-source Transformer architecture. Like the BERT model that launched in 2019, MUM is a contextual AI that can understand and generate language. It looks for keywords in searches, parsing the context of those words to determine what information you need (and how deep that information should go).

When its put into use, MUM could show up at the top of some Google Search results to answer questions like an expert. Google says that the MUM algorithm can even source images, crafting unique articles and explainers like a journalist.

Google is in the early days of testing MUM, and it may take awhile for the algorithm to really make a splash. Humans will oversee the software’s activities to make sure that it’s providing useful, accurate results for search queries, which may be a challenge given the short queries people tend to write into Google Search.

Source: Google I/O 2021, Google MUM Announcement

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
682 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
638 people were interested in this!

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
381 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
242 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
221 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
179 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
101 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
100 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
99 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
97 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular