X
Popular Searches

Google Wants to Fix Your Compromised Passwords in One Tap

Josh Hendrickson @canterrain
| 1 min read
An abstract drawing of a phone changing a password.
Google

If you aren’t using a password manager, you’re just asking to have your accounts compromised through credential stuffing attacks. If you use Chrome for your password manager, securing your accounts after a break will soon very a lot easier. As in, done in one tap.

A credential stuffing attack works on the premise that people reuse passwords. That shouldn’t be true, but alas, it is. So when your favorite service suffers a breach and your username and password combination gets stolen, hackers will try that information at another site to see if it works. That’s why you should use a different password for every account.

But even if you are using a password manager now, it’s a pain to go back and change all the accounts you previously set up with the same password. And you may not even know if you have a compromised old password in use. Google’s latest updates to Chrome aims to solve all those problems.


Google

Right now, if you save your passwords to Chrome, it can perform a checkup of your account information. If it finds your details in known stolen databases, Chrome will let you know so you can change your passwords. That solves the knowledge problem, but the effort issue still exists.

With an update rolling out right now, Google says it solves the pain point of changing passwords. When your password check reveals compromised account info, you can tap a single button, “change password.” If it’s a support site, Google will navigate the site for you, find the area to change your password, and perform all the necessary steps to create a new randomly generated password for you. And of course, it’ll save that updated password to Chrome too.

The new change password feature uses Duplex under the hood to power its capabilities. Duplex originally started as an automated task to make reservations, reserve movie tickets, or call about business hours. Obviously, it’s grown a lot since then. But it doesn’t work with every site yet. Google says it plans to expand the number of sites it supports. But in the meantime, it can still help you generate random passwords.

Google says the new one-tap password change feature will roll out to Chrome today.

Source: Google

READ NEXT
Josh Hendrickson Josh Hendrickson
Josh Hendrickson has worked in IT for nearly a decade, including four years spent repairing and servicing computers for Microsoft. He’s also a smarthome enthusiast who built his own smart mirror with just a frame, some electronics, a Raspberry Pi, and open-source code. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
674 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
631 people were interested in this!

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
497 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
268 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
240 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
180 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG QN32Q50RAFXZA Flat 32" QLED 4K 32Q50 Series Smart TV (2019 model)
116 people were interested in this!

TCL 32-inch 1080p Roku Smart LED TV - 32S327, 2019 Model
108 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
98 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
93 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular