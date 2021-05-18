X
Google Maps to Add Safer Routes, Sidewalks, and Area Foot Traffic

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
Google Maps features
Google Maps

Today at Google’s annual developer event, I/O 2021, we got a glimpse at some exciting new features coming to Google Maps. The company detailed several updates that will let you travel safer, eco-friendly routes and even know just how busy a place is before you go.

Obviously, getting you to your destination in a fast and efficient manner is important. However, getting to that destination safely is arguably more important. That’s why the latest Google Map changes will identify road areas that aren’t as safe or have frequent spots where drivers slam on their brakes. Not to mention road, traffic, and weather conditions.

Google Maps new features
Google

We’re also getting more information and images of bike lanes and crosswalks, both of which are super important worldwide, not to mention crucial for safety reasons.

Google then went over “Area busyness,” which will share how busy certain areas are, like a park or neighborhood. We’ve seen this in specific locations like restaurants and gyms in Google Maps, but now the feature is expanding to more areas to help users. With a global pandemic still an issue, knowing when you should or shouldn’t go somewhere is a great idea.

Additionally, Google will make changes to Maps based on your preferences and routines, not to mention the time of day. For example, the map won’t populate as many breakfast restaurants when it’s 8 PM and dinner time. These features will be available in the coming months.

via Google Blog

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

