ZAGG Launches an iPad Trackpad Case at a Lower Price Than Apple or Brydge

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The ZAGG Pro Keys with Trackpad case.
ZAGG

Trackpad cases can unlock the full potential of your iPad, but products like the Magic Keyboard and Brydge Pro+ are just a little too expensive. Now, ZAGG is selling the Pro Keys With Trackpad, a flexible and functional iPad case that starts at just $140.

Available now for the 11-inch iPad Pro, the 10.9-inch iPad Air, and the 10.2-inch iPad, the ZAGG Pro Keys With Trackpad features a detachable backlit keyboard (with seven backlight colors), a trackpad, an adjustable kickstand, an Apple Pencil holder, and multi-device pairing features.

Unlike Apple’s official keyboards, the ZAGG Pro Keys With Trackpad connects to your iPad via Bluetooth. Thankfully, it has a one-year battery life, and you can turn off the trackpad or keyboard when you want to conserve battery. The Pro Keys With Trackpad automatically enters sleep mode when folded shut.

Along with its new trackpad case, ZAGG is launching a Rugged Book case for the 11-inch iPad Pro and 10.9-inch iPad Air. At $150, the Rugged Book case features 6.6-foot drop protection, a detachable keyboard with backlit keys, multi-device pairing, and a magnetic hinge for multiple kickstand-free viewing angles. While it doesn’t feature a trackpad, the Rugged Book case looks a bit more durable than the popular Brydge 10.2-Max+, and might be a compelling option for those who are clumsy or work in hardy environments.

You can order the Pro Keys With Trackpad or Rugged Book case from ZAGG’s webstore now. The models for iPad Pro and iPad Air cost $150, while the basic iPad models cost $140. ZAGG also offers discounts on these cases when bundled with other iPad accessories.

