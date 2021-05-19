X
Huge Leak Details Samsung's Upcoming Budget Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

Cory Gunther
| 1 min read
Leak of Samsung's Galaxy Tab A7 Lite
Snoopytech

Samsung’s cheap new iPad alternative is coming soon if the latest leaks are to be believed, and it’ll be a decent little tablet for those on a budget. We’re talking about the Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite, and odd name aside here’s what we know so far.

Both the Galaxy Tab S7 FE and this A7 Lite are on the way as affordable options, but the cheaper model that’ll pique your interest is the A7 Lite. An extensive leak detailed on Twitter confirmed the screen size, specs, options, and potential pricing.

It looks like Samsung will deliver an 8.6-inch screen, although it’ll only be 1340 x 800, and not 1080p. Earlier reports stated 8.4-inches, so we’ll have to wait and see. The tablet may feature a low-end MediaTek Helio 8-core processor with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage, although it still has a MicroSD slot for storage expansion.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tablet leak
Snoopytech

The leak suggests the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite runs on a 5,100 mAh battery with fast charging, comes in two colors with an aluminum design, not to mention stereo speakers, and an 8-megapixel camera on the back. Basically, a good-sized budget tablet running Android 11, with an update to Android 12 coming later.

According to the leakster, expect a retail price of around €150 in Europe for the WiFi variant, with the LTE model costing a little more. Pricing in the US often varies, but this points to a price under $189.

As a reminder, earlier this month, Google confirmed some changes as they try to make Android tablets great again, which makes Samsung’s upcoming Galaxy A7 Lite even more tempting. We’ll report back once it’s officially announced and available to buy.

Source: Twitter via PhoneArena

Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade.

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular