The Android 12 Beta Works On These Phones, But Should You Try It?

Google announced the first Android 12 beta yesterday, complete with an entirely new interface called Material You. It’s available on more phones than ever before, making it tempting for many to try out. But you have to remember that it’s still in beta, and thus, pretty buggy. Here are the phones that can try the beta, and if you even should.

Normally, Android betas are only for Google’s line of Pixel phones, but following the success of a broad Android 11 beta last year, the Android 12 beta has a huge list of supported devices. We expect the list to grow, but here are the compatible phones so far.

Phones That Can Try The Android 12 Beta

We’ve added relevant download links for each device’s Android 12 beta (if available) but remember you’ll want to proceed with caution. A lot can go wrong when you’re installing beta software. We’re not responsible for anything you do to your phone.

Those are all the supported devices available so far, but again, we expect that list to grow in the coming weeks and months.

Should You Try the Android 12 Beta?

So, to start, if you’re considering installing the 12 beta on your primary phone—your daily driver—I would definitely suggest against it. I’ve been playing with it for the last day or so on a test Pixel 3, a phone made by Google. Even on Google’s own device, it’s not quite what I’d call “stable” yet. The interface is pretty, but apps crash, there are odd glitches, and it might not be all that reliable. Don’t expect the experience to be much better on a non-Google phone.

Obviously, the experience won’t be the same on every supported device, but other phones are struggling already. As an example, OnePlus pulled the beta for the 9 and 9 Pro because it was bricking phones. This year it’s available on many devices, but those are more “developer previews” than a beta for consumers, in my opinion.

Even worse, if you try it out and decide it’s too buggy or you don’t want to use it for the next 4-5 months until Android 12 launches this September, it requires a factory reset to go back to Android 11. In other words, it’s a big gamble.

I know it’s tempting to try the latest and greatest, but I recommend waiting until at least beta 2, or better yet, the beta 3 release in July. From what we’ve experienced with previous Android beta builds, Google starts to iron things out to the point that it’s safe for daily use around the 3rd release. Still, tread lightly because even with future betas, they’re still, you know, beta.

In closing, if you’re aware of the risks and feel like you’re able to deal with problems, troubleshoot, and update your device as new beta builds arrive, by all means, go for it. To each his own.