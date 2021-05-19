X
Otter Assistant Will Transcribe Your Zoom Meetings So You Can Zone Out

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 1 min read
Otter Assistant working on a desktop computer, laptop, tablet, and smartphone
Otter

Over the past year, Zoom calls have become part of the average work day, so it’s totally understandable if you are experiencing Zoom fatigue. But now, with Otter’s new Zoom transcribing feature, you can tune out and get the recap later.

The software feature, called Otter Assistant, will join your meetings as another participant (and it will be visible to other attendees). It works equally fine whether or not you’re the host of the Zoom meeting, which is nice. You can use it for work meetings, college lectures, interviews, and other scenarios.

After creating an account, you’ll be given the option to connect Otter.ai to your Microsoft or Google calendar. You can then go into “My Agenda interface” and tell the software which video calls you need Otter Assistant to join; you can also share a current meeting’s link with the software each time manually if you prefer.

Otter Assistant’s rich notes are handy for those who struggle to pay attention in meetings as well as for those who want to focus on what other participants are saying rather than taking notes. Once your call is over, a copy of the transcript can be shared with other attendees, and you can even opt to add images and notes, or highlight important moments.

The free account gives you 600 minutes of transcription per month, and adds in a few other features like reminders to record your meetings, the ability to search and play back recordings, and the option to highlight or insert comments on the transcription. You can also upgrade to one of the paid plan options—which start at $8.33 per month, and offer Business and Enterprise plans—to get additional minutes and higher limits for transcription duration.

Otter Assistant

This software transcribes your Zoom meetings and provides you with a copy you can share with other attendees.

via Engadget

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

