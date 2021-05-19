Grab a New Apple Watch Series 6 for $60 Off at Amazon

X
Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
The Apple Watch Series 6 in red and blue.
Released late last year, the Apple Watch Series 6 offers several improvements over Apple’s previous smartwatches, including a brighter screen, a blood oxygen sensor, and native sleep tracking. Now, you can save $60 on the Deep Navy or (Product) RED Apple Watch Series 6 on Amazon—that’s $340 for the 40mm model and $375 for the 44mm model.

Blood oxygen monitoring is the Apple Watch Series 6’s defining feature. The smartwatch can take an Sp02 reading in just 15 seconds or take periodic blood oxygen readings to help you keep track of your respiratory health. Of course, the Apple Watch Series 6 has all the other health and fitness tracking features of its predecessors, including heart rate monitoring and integration with Apple Fitness+.

Along with its new features come a few usability improvements, including a display that’s two and a half times brighter than its predecessor (a major upgrade for those who bike or jog outdoors). It also charges faster and has a better batter life than the Series 5 Watch.

Now’s your chance to grab the Apple Watch Series 6 while its on sale. But discounts like this don’t last long, so if you want a new Apple Watch, now’s the time to grab it.

The Apple Watch Series 6 features blood oxygen monitoring, a hand wash timer, native sleep tracking, and a bright new screen.

