A New ‘Batman’ Series from J.J. Abrams is Coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network

Good news, DC fans: A new animated straight to series order for Batman: Caped Crusader is coming to HBO Max and Cartoon Network. The show is a completely new series and will be a reimagining of the Batman mythology.

Director J.J. Abrams (Lost, Alias, Star Wars: The Force Awakens) is joining up with some big names for the project, as well. Bruce Timm (the creator of the iconic Batman: The Animated Series) and Matt Reeves (directing the upcoming movie The Batman) are on board.

The series is set to be produced by Warner Bros. Animation, Abram’s Bad Robot Productions, and 6th & Idaho. With state-of-the-art animation techniques and technologies available and those three signed on as co-executive producers, the show is certain to be exciting.

Beyond that, we don’t have many details about the series, as WarnerMedia only released the briefest of press announcements. For now, we just have to hope and see if the new series can live up to Batman: The Animated Series. It had better do it … justice.