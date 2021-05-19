RIP Internet Explorer: Microsoft to Officially Say Goodbye in June 2022

The time has come for us to say our final goodbyes to Internet Explorer, everyone’s favorite browser for 25 memorable years. Microsoft announced that it is pulling support for the browser in June 2022, leaving Microsoft Edge in its stead.

The Internet Explorer 11 desktop application is set to be retired and go out of support roughly a year from now, on June 15, 2022, for certain versions of Windows 10. Microsoft’s online services for the browser will also cease support on August 17, 2021.

Microsoft has been slowly pushing the browser’s users to make the switch over to its newer Chromium-based Microsoft Edge for years. The company cites security, speed, and a “more modern browsing experience than Internet Explorer” as reasons to make the jump. It also also started forcing users to use Edge for specific sites like YouTube, Twitter, and more.

Additionally, Edge boasts compatibility for older legacy applications and websites, thanks to its built-in “Internet Explorer mode.” This allows users to still access Explorer-based sites and programs straight from the new browser instead of having to switch between the two or keep them both open simultaneously. Microsoft has done what it needs to in order to make the switch as painless as possible for legacy users, and they’ll still have another year to download Edge and officially make the switch.