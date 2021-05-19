X
Popular Searches

Google is Finally Adding a Way to Block Spam in Drive

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
Blocking a user in Google Drive.
Google

If someone knows your email address, then they can share files and folders with you in Drive. It’s an annoying reality that leads to a ton of spam, phishing attempts, and Docs full of abusive language. Google promised to fix the problem in 2019, and after three years, the company is finally putting its money where its mouth is.

Shortly after the first day of its I/O 2021 event, Google announced its plans to fight Drive spam in a lengthy blog post directed toward Google Workspace users (the enterprise-grade service formerly known as G Suite). The post details several upcoming Workspace features, including enhanced VirusTotal tools, administrative controls to keep bad actors from phishing their way into sensitive business documents, and something that will eventually trickle down to non-enterprise Drive users—the ability to block people.

When you decide to block someone in Drive, they cannot share documents or files with you, and everything that they had previously shared with you will disappear. The person you’re blocking also loses access to any files or data that you shared with them in the past, which may come in handy if you’re blocking a creepy ex-coworker or abusive family member. (Of course, they will still have access to any files they’ve downloaded.)

Google says that its blocking feature will roll out over the next few months. Because it was announced in a Workspace blog post, the feature will probably find its way to business and enterprise users before it’s available to all Drive users. In the meantime, you can report spam or abusive behavior on Drive through a document’s Help menu.

Source: Google via Android Police

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
734 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
527 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 (Not for Human) Temperature Gun Non-Contact Digital Laser Thermometer-58?~ 716? (-50? ~ 380?), Standard Size, Black
363 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
247 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
186 people were interested in this!

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
172 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
163 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
118 people were interested in this!

NexiGo Upgraded PS5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit, Fast Charging AC Adapter, Dualsense Charging Station Dock for Dual Playstation 5 Controllers with LED Indicator, White
112 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
107 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular