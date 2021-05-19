Search Google for ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air’ for a Fun Easter Egg

Now, this is the story all about how my life got flipped, turned upside down. And I’d like to take a minute, just sit right there. I’ll tell you why you need to go Google The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Google is well-known for throwing Easter Eggs into its search engine, whether that’s tilting the webpage when you Google “askew” or taking you for a ride if you ask Google to “do a barrel roll.” But the latest Easter Egg may be one of the most hilarious yet.

The word on the Easter Egg comes from author Angie Thomas, on Twitter. In a recent Tweet, she let everyone know we should Google The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and then “click on the car tag in the top right.”

Google The Fresh Prince of Bel- Air. Tap the car tag at the top right. At some point click the back button. pic.twitter.com/siwCJ43YjF — Angie Thomas (@angiecthomas) May 19, 2021

By car tag, she means license plate (it says Fresh, of course), and in our case, it’s on the left side of the screen. Doing so will take you on a wonderful taxi ride to Google as it might have appeared in the early 90s when the show came out. I say might because Google didn’t launch until 1998, and even then it didn’t have a funky header with scrolling HTML. Be sure to click on every link you see, it leads to a wild ride of Fresh Prince inside jokes.

But don’t just leave when you finish enjoying Google ala 90s, make sure to hit the back button. I don’t want to spoil the surprise, but that might be the best part of the entire Easter Egg gag. In fact, that’s the entire reason to Google The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air right now. Here, we’ll even Google it for you.