X
Popular Searches

Google Launches $25 Adapter to Make Nest Thermostats Compatible With Older Homes

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Google Nest Power Connector Termostat.
Google

Nest Learning Thermostat and Nest Thermostat E require very little power, but they don’t work properly without a C wire, which many old homes lack. But now, Google is opening pre-orders for a $25 Nest Power Connector that lets its thermostats work perfectly without a C wire. Pre-orders for the Power Connector begin shipping June 8th.

While Nest thermostats kind of work without a C wire, the reduced power almost always leads to random shutoffs and Wi-Fi disconnects. You can pay an electrician to install a C wire in your home, but a $25 Nest Power Connector is a much more affordable option, and it connects to existing wires on your HVAC control board without the need for drilling holes or running new wires through your walls.

That said, installing the Nest Power Connector is harder than installing a thermostat, and the installation process can vary depending on your HVAC system. That’s why Google offers free online help for those who purchase (or are interested in purchasing) a Nest Power Connector.

The Nest Power Connector requires a 24 VAC system—millivolt and high-voltage systems are incompatible. It works with the Nest Thermostat, Nest Thermostat E, and 3rd gen Nest Learning Thermostat (so you need to identify your thermostat before you buy it). The first and second-gen models of Nest Learning Thermostat are not compatible with the Nest Power Connector.

Pre-Order

Nest Power Connector

Did you buy a Nest thermostat only to realize that it requires a C-wire? The Nest Power Connector is a $25 workaround that saves you from hiring an electrician.

READ NEXT
Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
Andrew is a writer for Review Geek and its sister site, How-To Geek. Like a jack-of-all-trades, he handles the writing and image editing for a mess of tech news articles, daily deals, product reviews, and complicated explainers. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
737 people were interested in this!

Microsoft LifeCam HD-3000 for Business
445 people were interested in this!

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 (Not for Human) Temperature Gun Non-Contact Digital Laser Thermometer-58?~ 716? (-50? ~ 380?), Standard Size, Black
415 people were interested in this!

Anycast M4 Plus Chromecast HD 1080P TV Stick Wireless WiFi Display Dongle for iOS Android Windows
240 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
187 people were interested in this!

SAMSUNG 32-inch Class LED Smart FHD TV 1080P (UN32N5300AFXZA, 2018 Model)
159 people were interested in this!

RSHTECH USB 3.0 Hub 7 Port Powered USB Hub Expander Aluminum USB 3.0 Data Port hub with Universal 5V AC Adapter and Individual On/Off Switches USB Splitter for Laptop and PC(Black)
157 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
130 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
123 people were interested in this!

NexiGo Upgraded PS5 Controller Charger with Thumb Grip Kit, Fast Charging AC Adapter, Dualsense Charging Station Dock for Dual Playstation 5 Controllers with LED Indicator, White
112 people were interested in this!

Show More
Recently Popular