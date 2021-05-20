X
More Leaked Images Confirm Sony’s WF-1000XM4 Earbud Design

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
A leaked render of the Sony WF-1000XM4 earbuds.
Evan Blass

Released in 2019, Sony’s WF-1000XM3 earbuds are still lauded for their fantastic sound quality and bizarre, pill-shaped design. Now, a set of renders leaked by Evan Blass gives us a close look at the upcoming WF-1000XM4 earbuds’ dramatic redesign and helps authenticate leaks from earlier this year.

We got our first look at the WF-1000XM4 earbuds in leaked photos earlier this month. Those leaked images were accompanied by some of the XM4’s features, including Hi-Res audio, ANC, and a six-hour battery life (plus an 18-hour battery in the charging case). The headphones also appear to support wireless charging, 10-minute fast charging, and automatic-pause controls using proximity sensors.

While the newly leaked renders from Evan Blass don’t include any of the XM4’s specs, they help verify the authenticity of previous leaks. The fact that these renders even exist suggests that Sony will release the WF-1000XM4s soon, and many people speculate that they will go on sale in June (of course, there’s no way to know for sure).

While we don’t know the WF-1000XM4’s full feature-set, specs, release date, or pricing, at least we know what they look like! We also know, thanks to Evan Blass’ leak, that Sony will sell the earbuds in black and white colorways (and the white one looks pretty cool).

Source: Evan Blass

