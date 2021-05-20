X
Ford’s F-150 Lightning Electric Truck is Official, Starting at Under $40k

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 2 min read
Ford F-150 Lightning driving outdoors
Ford

After weeks of speculation and teasers, Ford just officially announced its new F-150 Lightning all-electric pickup truck. The Lightning is a capable EV for the masses that can go nearly 300 miles on a single charge, starting at under $40k.

The F-150 Lightning signals a big shift for Ford, turning its best-selling vehicle in the US for over 40 years into an electric vehicle. However, Ford will still offer gas and hybrid options, at least for now. While there’s a lot of excitement for the truck today, the electrified Lightning won’t go on sale until 2022, just in time to take on the Cybertruck and Hummer EV.

Ford ditched the powerful SVT V8 engine from the old Lightning, but this new truck is no slouch. The base model packs 426 horsepower, 775 ft-lbs of torque, 4×4, and a range of around 230 miles. Then, the extended-range model delivers 563HP (est.) and 300 miles per charge for around $54,000.

For those wondering, the Ford F-150 Lightning can go from 0-60 in around 4.4 seconds. Here’s a quick video followed by more details for potential buyers.

As you can see, this is a purpose-built truck that should serve Ford fans well. Just like every F-150 over the last several years, Ford thought of everything. The frunk (front trunk) is huge, and the entire grill goes up with the hood for easy access.

The interior still has Ford’s fold-out center console work surface, and there’s a massive 15-inch infotainment display inside offering all the bells and whistles. Not to mention an onboard charger and AC outlet for powering anything from tools to a camping fridge.

Towing, we can’t forget about towing. The extended range Lightning can tow up to 10,000 pounds, which is more capable than the similarly priced gas-powered F-150. However, you’ll still get more towing capability with the F-150 hybrid or diesel version. Meanwhile, the standard range F-150 Lightning tops out around 7,700 pounds but does have more payload capacity due to less weight from the built-in battery configuration.

Perhaps the biggest surprise here is the price. With the base F-150 Lightning starting at $39,974, it’s more affordable than the similarly equipped base F-150 that runs on gas. Many expected the EV version to cost more, not less, making it a great option for first-time electric buyers or truck fans in general.

That’s not counting the $7,500 tax government incentives for going electric—Reserve yours today for $100.

F-150 Lightning EV

The exciting new Ford F-150 Lighting all-electric truck is coming in 2022. Reserve yours today for $100

Reserve One

Source: Ford via Roadshow

