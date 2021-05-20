Celebrate Global Diversity with LEGO’s New “Everyone is Awesome” Set

With its new Everyone is Awesome Set, LEGO is taking a bold and colorful step to celebrate diverse LEGO fans around the world. The set model is inspired by the rainbow flag used by the LGBTQIA+ community.

Matthew Ashton, LEGO Vice President of Design and the set’s designer said, “I wanted to create a model that symbolises inclusivity and celebrates everyone, no matter how they identify or who they love. Everyone is unique, and with a little more love, acceptance and understanding in the world, we can all feel more free to be our true AWESOME selves! This model shows that we care, and that we truly believe ‘Everyone is awesome’!”

The 346-piece set features 11 colorful stripes and 11 matching monochrome minifigures. Each minifigure has its own unique hairstyle and attitude. Once built, the model stands 10.24cm tall and is 12.80cm deep, making it perfect for sitting on your desk, bookshelf, or windowsill.

The set will be available starting on June 1 through LEGO.com and LEGO storefronts, and will retail for 34.99.