Bang & Olufsen’s New Rugged Bluetooth Speaker is Adventure-Ready

Bang & Olufsen is known for high-end audio equipment, and its new Beosound Explore Bluetooth speaker is no exception. Its latest offering features an aluminum design, IP67 dust and waterproof ratings and is built for your next adventure—for only $199.

Just like the B&O Emerge speaker that looks like a book, the Beosound Explore isn’t your average compact Bluetooth speaker. Despite the small 5x3x3 size, the Beosound Explore features two 1.8-inch full-range drivers that deliver crisp and loud tunes for up to 27 hours on a single charge.

It might not have a rubber design like most “rugged” speakers, but B&O says the aluminum frame is scratch resistant and can handle being tossed in a bag or dangling on the back of your hiking pack thanks to the included carabiner clip.

According to Bang & Olufsen, those two speakers inside are tuned for outdoor performance, meaning they deliver wide-open sound in True360-degrees. Keep in mind that the 27-hour battery life is at “typical listening levels” thanks to a 2,400 mAh battery. B&O claims you can listen to volumes of around 70dB and get great battery life.

The B&O Explore supports USB-C, Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity, and utilizes fast pairing features from Apple, Google, and Microsoft for ease of use. On the top, you’ll find your typical play/pause buttons, volume controls, BT pairing, and the on/off switch.

Additionally, similar to other popular portable speakers, you can put one on each side of your campsite, and pair two Beosound Explores together for stereo sound.

The new Bang & Olufsen Explore is available today in black or green, with a gray model coming later this summer.

Bang & Olufsen Beosound Explore Get the durable, lightweight, waterproof and powerful B&O Explore speaker today for $199.