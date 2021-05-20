X
This Giant Kobo Elipsa eReader Lets You Write in Your Virtual Books

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The Kobo Elipsa kit with a sleep cover and stylus.
Kobo

Kobo is taking a leap into the future with its latest eReader, the stylus-equipped Kobo Elipsa. Its 10.3-inch touchscreen, the largest in a Kobo eReader to date, lets you jot hand-written notes in books and blank documents. Kobo Elipsa is now available for pre-order at $400.

While it isn’t the first eReader to let you annotate books and documents with a stylus (brands like BOOX have sold stylus-equipped e-ink tablets for years), the Kobo Elipse is well-priced and offers OverDrive digital library access. Plus, the Kobo eBookstore makes it easy to buy eBooks for the device, and you can export or import files, such as PDFs or EPUBs, through Dropbox.

Weighing about 0.8 pounds, the Kobo Elipsa is surprisingly lightweight. Its backlit 10.3-inch e-ink display has a 1404 x 1872 resolution with adjustable brightness and an optional dark mode. The Kobo Elipsa also comes with a kickstand sleep cover to help you write at a comfortable angle, a rare inclusion for Kobo products.

The Kobo Elipsa launches June 24th, but you can pre-order one now for $400. Just keep in mind that eBooks purchased on Amazon do not work on Kobo eReaders due to DRM. There are workarounds, but they are time-consuming.

Pre-Order

Kobo Elipsa

The $400 Kobo Elipsa features a 10.3-inch touchscreen and a stylus for annotating books. It also comes with a kickstand sleep cover to help you write notes at comfortable angles.

Source: Kobo via Engadget

Recently Popular