Pixel 6 Pro Leak Shows Google’s Most Unique Phone Yet

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Pixel 6 Pro leaked photo
Onleaks

New leaks suggest Google is preparing to introduce an all-new Pixel 6 and a bigger Pixel 6 Pro. This week, our first look at the “Pro” emerged from a trusted source, teasing a massive high-end device ready to rival the competition come late August.

It’s important to remember that these are purely device renders and in no way official, but the leakster @Onleaks has an excellent track record, especially with Pixel devices.

These renders show a unique design completely different from any prior Google phones. And aside from the obvious orange accent color, the Pixel 6 Pro packs a huge 6.67-inch curved display and could be the biggest Pixel phone yet.

Google Pixel 6 Pro leaked image
OnLeaks

The display is expected to use an OLED panel with an in-display fingerprint scanner, but there’s no report on if Google will offer a high refresh rate. Then, like most phones lately, it’ll house the front-facing camera inside the screen, at the top center of the phone.

Earlier reports hint that Google will use its own in-house processor, similar to Apple’s approach, rather than a typical Qualcomm chipset. However, we’ll have to wait and see.

While the back camera array is reminiscent of the Nexus 6P, this is Google’s most ambitious design yet. More importantly, Google might finally offer triple rear cameras. Those being the main camera, ultra-wide, and a new periscope-style zoom lens like the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Basically, Google will finally match the competition with wide and telephoto cameras.

The smaller Pixel 6 (of unknown size) may only offer dual rear cameras, while Google reserves triple cameras and a bigger screen for the Pro.

Pixel 6 XL leaked photos
OnLeaks

We’re unsure if Google will call this the ‘Pixel 6 Pro’ or stick to its Pixel 6 XL naming scheme. What we do know, though, is that Google’s definitely aiming for a unique design, all while going big for the Pixel 6 lineup thanks to upgrades to the camera, display, and design.

In closing, earlier reports hint at three color options: Arctic Blue, Sorta Orange, and Mostly Gray. Finally, we may see a Pixel 6 release date around August 26th.

Source: Digit via OnLeaks

Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade.

