A Long-Awaited Sling TV Redesign Debuts on Fire TV Devices

Andrew Heinzman @andrew_andrew__
| 1 min read
The banner appearing on Sling TV users Fire TV.
Tom’s Guide

Years ago, Sling TV had one of the most impressive interfaces of any streaming TV service. But its navigation system and channel guide have fallen behind the times a bit, leading customers to beg for an update. That long-awaited redesign is here, my fellow couch potatoes, and it will debut on Fire TV devices this summer.

A notification explaining the redesign is popping up in the Sling TV app on Fire TV devices. It states that the new Sling TV experience is “simple, beautiful, and more personalized,” which could imply that new features are on their way.

Some of these features were hinted at earlier this year. In an interview with The Streamable, Sling TV Group President Michael Schwimmer stated that the company was “deep in the middle” of overhauling its channel guide, and that several personalization features would find their way to Sling TV. These personalization features are likely inspired by other services and platforms, like Netflix or Chromecast with Google TV, which learn your preferences to serve you better content and streamline the app navigation process.

Still, we don’t know what the Sling TV redesign looks like or what new features it boasts. The Sling TV update will start rolling out to Fire TV devices this summer, with support for all other devices coming “later this year.”

Source: Sling TV via Tom’s Guide, The Streamable

Andrew Heinzman Andrew Heinzman
