Save 20% on a Fire TV Stick 4K at Amazon

With support for Dolby Vision and HDR10+, Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K is one of the most powerful streaming devices available today. And now, the high-quality streaming stick is $10 off at Amazon, bringing the price down to just $40.

Amazon’s Fire TV Stick 4K works with all your favorite streaming services, including Disney+, HBO Max, Netflix, YouTube TV, and of course, Prime Video. It integrates perfectly with the Alexa smart assistant, and even comes with an Alexa Voice Remote to help you find shows or adjust volume hands-free.

The Fire TV Stick 4K also packs a selection of 200 free live TV channels and offers access to local channels in some areas. That’s on top of all the free channels you can get through apps like Pluto TV or Xumo on your Fire TV Stick.

Rumors suggest that Amazon Prime Day may start in June this year (it usually starts in July). If that’s the case, then this may be the last Fire TV Stick 4K sale until next month. Grab one now if you’re in the market for a new streaming stick, or if you want to be prepared ahead of time for Father’s Day.