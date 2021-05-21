Ford Limits F-150 Lightning Production After 45k Preorders in Under 48 Hours

Ford’s new F-150 Lightning is off to an electrifying start as the company confirmed it received over 44,500 reservations in less than 48 hours. Now, with such strong demand, Automotive News reports Ford will limit production for the first year.

While limiting production for an exciting new truck doesn’t make sense at first, this ensures the company can safely deliver on its promise and fulfill orders. Ford is only asking $100 for reservations in any trim level, for what it’s worth, but the high numbers are still impressive.

When the Mustang Mach-E debuted last spring, Ford got around 40,000 reservations in the first month and did the same thing. It limited production to 50,000 vehicles to keep up with demand. Keep in mind that while Ford did confirm it’ll limit production of the F-150 Lightning, we don’t know what that limit is. Some analysts suggest around 80,000 electric trucks in the first year.

Ford’s strong reservations for the F-150 Lightning are not unusual, nor as high as Tesla’s Cybertruck. Last November, two days after unveiling the Cybertruck, CEO Elon Musk tweeted that the company had taken 146,000 reservations for its unique take on an electric truck.

According to Ford, the F-150 Lightning will measure adoption and interest for electric trucks. However, with this high of pre-orders in such a short amount of time, it’s pretty clear people are excited about electrified pickups.