OnePlus Watch and ‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Are a Match Made In … Uh

People say that there’s nothing more attractive than self-confidence. But if that’s true, then why am I so disturbed by the newly-announced Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch? On sale May 24th, the limited-edition wearable combines two products that received mountains of criticism for not working at launch.

OnePlus announced the custom watch on Weibo, a Chinese social media platform. It’s a followup to the popular Cyberpunk 2077-styled OnePlus 8T, a limited-edition smartphone that rode the wave of hype before Cyberpunk 2077’s disastrous release.

For those who missed it, Cyberpunk 2077 is an ambitious game that, after months of hype and millions of pre-orders, stumbled onto store shelves in an unfinished state. It was even pulled from last-gen consoles—that’s how broken it was. Cyberpunk 2077 developer CDProjekt Red has since fixed the game, but its legacy is hard to erase.

The recently-released OnePlus Watch is going through a similar controversy. It’s a highly-anticipated product that was not finished before its release. Reviewers and customers say that the OnePlus Watch simply doesn’t work as it should, and it’s still unpolished after several updates.

But while the Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch may seem like an invitation for ridicule, people on Weibo are actually very excited for the device. It seems that OnePlus knows its audience. When the Cyberpunk 2077 OnePlus Watch launches in China on May 26th, the company won’t have any trouble selling it. But a global release is probably out of the question.