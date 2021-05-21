X
Popular Searches

A Bunch of Roku 4k Streaming Devices are On Sale at Amazon

Suzanne Humphries @yeah_books
| 3 min read
Roku

Looking to upgrade your entertainment center and make it easier for you and your family members to find something good to watch? Now’s the time, as Amazon is having a sale on some of Roku’s 4K streaming sticks and more.

Roku Streaming Stick+

Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick+, which supports HD, 4K, and HDR streaming and even comes with a voice remote. With its long wireless range, it’s a great pick for TVs that aren’t right next to a router, like those in your basement or covered patio. It simply plugs into your TV’s HDMI port, and voila! You’re ready to stream beautiful 4K content from your favorite streaming services and channels.

Roku Deal

Roku Streaming Stick+

Save $10 on the Roku Streaming Stick+ now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$39.99

Roku Ultra 2020

Although it’s last year’s model, the Roku Ultra 2020 still offers powerful performance thanks to its quad-core processor. And now that it’s $30 off its original price—what’s not to love? The device offers cinematic streaming and supports both Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos. Plus, it comes with the Roku voice remote and has a built-in lost remote finder feature.

Roku Deal

Roku Ultra 2020

Save $30 on the Roku Ultra 2020 now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$69.00

Roku Premiere

You can now save $5 on the Roku Premiere HD/4K/HDR streaming media player, which comes with a simple remote and a premium high-speed HDMI cable. All you need to do to set it up is plug in the device via the HDMI cable and connect to the internet. From there, you can watch content from sources like Netflix and Sling TV and even program shortcut buttons to your favorite streaming services.

Roku Deal

Roku Premiere

Save $5 on the Roku Premiere now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$29.99

Roku Ultra LT

The Roku Ultra LT ships with the enhanced Roku voice remote, a premium 6-foot 4K HDMI cable, and a 64GB SD microSD card for faster channel loading. It even includes a pair of headphones for when you don’t want to disrupt the rest of the house with what you’re watching. You can save $5 on it with this deal, and use it to enjoy your favorite HD, 4K, and HDR content either via dual-band Wi-Fi or a hardwired Ethernet connection.

Roku Deal

Roku Ultra LT

Save $5 on the Roku Ultra LT now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$84.99

Roku Streambar

Need a good soundbar in addition to a streaming stick? The Roku Streambar has your back. It offers a huge sound for your living room and doubles as a 4K streaming device. The bar has four internal speakers that push out clear, rich, audio for your favorite shows and it supports Dolby Audio. You can even set it up to automatically lower the volume during annoying TV commercials. The Streambar can ship alone, or you can opt to throw in a subwoofer and even a surround sound set.

Roku Deal

Roku Streambar

Save $30 on the Roku Streambar now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$99.00

Roku Smart Soundbar

The Roku Smart Soundbar is perfect for improving your audio no matter whether you’re watching action movies, sports, or even live news. Plus it can play HD, 4K, and HDR content from any of your favorite sources. The Soundbar is comprised of four inner speakers, which are calibrated for full, rich sound, and it seamlessly syncs with whatever’s playing on your TV. It even lets you customize certain audio elements, and can lower loud commercials with volume leveling. The remote also supports voice controls for easy navigation.

Roku Deal

Roku Smart Soundbar

Save $19 on the Roku Smart Soundbar now at Amazon.

   Shop Now   

$160.92

READ NEXT
Suzanne Humphries Suzanne Humphries
Suzanne Humphries is an Associate Editor for Review Geek. She has over six years of experience across multiple publications researching and testing products, as well as writing news, reviews, and how-to articles covering software, hardware, entertainment, networking, electronics, gaming, finance, and small business. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 (Not for Human) Temperature Gun Non-Contact Digital Laser Thermometer-58?~ 716? (-50? ~ 380?), Standard Size, Black
511 people were interested in this!

Wuple Extendable Marshmallow Roasting Sticks for Campfires Hot Dog Sticks for Fire Pit Smores Sticks Retractable Set of 5?34inch (Family Pack 8 pcs)
198 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
146 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
137 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
125 people were interested in this!

SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women UV400 Sun Glasses SJ2050 with Amber Tortoise/Brown
121 people were interested in this!

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band
106 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
94 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
85 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
80 people were interested in this!

Show More