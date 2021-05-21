Pixel 6 Leaks Show a 6.4-inch Display for the “Small” Phone

Yesterday we received one of the best looks yet at Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro, and now today, we’re getting a peek at the regular Pixel 6. Popular leaker Onleaks shared all the details with the site 91Mobiles, teasing a Pixel 6 with a flat display, but it’s still a pretty big phone.

As expected, it’s a smaller version of the Pro with the same overall design but with some notable features missing. You’ll see the same unique rear horizontal camera bump and a centered camera inside that big 6.4-inch flat display.

Google’s choice of screen size is exciting. Both Pixel 6 devices could be Google’s biggest phones to date if these leaks are accurate. The “smaller” Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch screen compared to a bigger 6.7-inch display in the Pixel 6 Pro. As a comparison, the Pixel 4 XL was only 6.3-inches, and last year’s Pixel 5 is only 6-inches.







According to the leaks, the smaller Pixel 6 has a flat display that will make many people who hate curved screens happy. On the flip side, the larger Pixel 6 Pro screen will be curved. These images suggest fewer cameras in that rear camera setup, too. Presumably a regular and wide-angle lens, with no telephoto zoom.

91Mobiles says the Pixel 6 has a flat-screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, bottom-firing but still stereo speakers, with dimensions of 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm. Either way, both of these sound like great phones even if the “smaller” Pixel 6 in fact only comes with a dual-camera array.

As a reminder, we’re still expecting Google to launch the Pixel 5a sometime here soon, followed by the all-new Pixel 6 series in the fall. That leaves the internet, or Google, plenty of time to leak more details about these unique phones before they arrive.