X
Popular Searches

Pixel 6 Leaks Show a 6.4-inch Display for the “Small” Phone

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
Smaller Google Pixel 6 Leak
OnLeaks

Yesterday we received one of the best looks yet at Google’s upcoming Pixel 6 Pro, and now today, we’re getting a peek at the regular Pixel 6. Popular leaker Onleaks shared all the details with the site 91Mobiles, teasing a Pixel 6 with a flat display, but it’s still a pretty big phone.

As expected, it’s a smaller version of the Pro with the same overall design but with some notable features missing. You’ll see the same unique rear horizontal camera bump and a centered camera inside that big 6.4-inch flat display.

Google’s choice of screen size is exciting. Both Pixel 6 devices could be Google’s biggest phones to date if these leaks are accurate. The “smaller” Pixel 6 will feature a 6.4-inch screen compared to a bigger 6.7-inch display in the Pixel 6 Pro. As a comparison, the Pixel 4 XL was only 6.3-inches, and last year’s Pixel 5 is only 6-inches.

According to the leaks, the smaller Pixel 6 has a flat display that will make many people who hate curved screens happy. On the flip side, the larger Pixel 6 Pro screen will be curved. These images suggest fewer cameras in that rear camera setup, too. Presumably a regular and wide-angle lens, with no telephoto zoom.

91Mobiles says the Pixel 6 has a flat-screen with an in-display fingerprint scanner, bottom-firing but still stereo speakers, with dimensions of 158.6mm x 74.8mm x 8.9mm. Either way, both of these sound like great phones even if the “smaller” Pixel 6 in fact only comes with a dual-camera array.

As a reminder, we’re still expecting Google to launch the Pixel 5a sometime here soon, followed by the all-new Pixel 6 series in the fall. That leaves the internet, or Google, plenty of time to leak more details about these unique phones before they arrive.

via 91Mobiles

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Etekcity Infrared Thermometer 774 (Not for Human) Temperature Gun Non-Contact Digital Laser Thermometer-58?~ 716? (-50? ~ 380?), Standard Size, Black
511 people were interested in this!

Wuple Extendable Marshmallow Roasting Sticks for Campfires Hot Dog Sticks for Fire Pit Smores Sticks Retractable Set of 5?34inch (Family Pack 8 pcs)
199 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
148 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
138 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
124 people were interested in this!

SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women UV400 Sun Glasses SJ2050 with Amber Tortoise/Brown
122 people were interested in this!

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) - Blue Aluminum Case with Deep Navy Sport Band
107 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
95 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
84 people were interested in this!

Mademax Solar Bird Bath Fountain Pump, Solar Fountain with 4 Nozzle, Free Standing Floating Solar Powered Water Fountain Pump for Bird Bath, Garden, Pond, Pool, Outdoor
77 people were interested in this!

Show More