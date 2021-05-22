There’s a Big Ol’ Garmin Electronics Sale Happening Right Now, Up to $100 Off

I’m a big fan of Garmin products. I’ve been using the company’s Edge cycling computers for years, and last year I switched to a Garmin watch, too. The thing is, they’re pricey products—but if you’ve had a Garmin on your wishlist, there’s a pretty solid sale going on at BikeTiresDirect right now.

To be clear, this isn’t for Garmin’s navigation systems, but rather the company’s cycling computers, cycling accessories, and wearables. While I realize the cycling gizmos will only appeal to a small subset of our readers, there are some great fitness watches on the list that should work for a lot more people.

For example, the lower-end Forerunner 45, 245, and 245 Music are going for $50 off, while the nicer Fenix series multisport watches are going for $100 off. These are both excellent lines of smart fitness watches and can easily fit into almost anyone’s lifestyle. I highly recommend the move to a fitness watch over a traditional smartwatch if you’re looking to get in better shape.

Most fitness watches like these can track a ton of different activities, like running, swimming, and cycling. They also keep up with everyday life stuff, like step counts, sleep data, and all that jazz. And of course, they sync up with your smartphone for notifications and things.

Garmin does a good job of breaking down what each one is capable of on its website, so if you’re considering grabbing one of these I recommend checking there for the full details. There’s also a good comparison tool available if you’re having a hard time deciding between two or three different watches.

If you are into bike stuff, however, you can grab an Edge 530 or 830 for $50 off (including bundles). The 1030 Plus is $100 off. The Vector 3 power pedals are going for an impressive $250 off, while the Vector 3s pedals are looking at a $150 price cut.

The best part is that this deal is running until June 20th, so you have plenty of time to decide. Unless, of course, stock runs out. Which we all know is a legitimate fear right now. So, take your time—just not too much time.

As an aside, Garmin also has some of these deals running on its site, and the Venu Sq is on sale there. This is probably my top pick for the “everyman” fitness watch. Definitely worth considering if you’re in the market.