X
Popular Searches

New Kensington StudioDock on the Way for Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro

Cory Gunther @xguntherc
| 1 min read
kensington iPad Pro dock & stand
Kensington

In case you didn’t know, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro for 2021 is a hair thicker than previous models. The size difference is causing an issue with several accessories, including Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. As a result, awesome accessories like the Kensington StudioDock have to be slightly redesigned.

The Kensington StudioDock is a fancy $399.99 stand that adds multiple ports, including USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI, to the iPad Pro. Essentially turning it into an iMac of sorts. The bottom even doubles as a QI wireless charging pad for your iPhone or AirPods.

Apple’s iPad mounts to the StudioDock using a rotatable magnetic mounting plate, letting users switch from landscape to portrait mode with ease. Unfortunately, the new iPad Pro (available today) is 0.5mm thicker than the 2018 and 2020 models that Kensington designed the dock for, and it won’t work.

Kensington StudioDock for iPad
Kensington

So, if you bought that beautiful new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and want to use it with the StudioDock, you’ll be out of luck. Thankfully, the company confirmed it’ll be releasing an entirely new SKU and model specifically for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro. So if you haven’t bought the StudioDock yet, but plan on upgrading your tablet, you might want to hold off a bit.

It’s worth noting that the new 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have this problem, as it utilizes the same dimensions as previous models. Only the larger iPad won’t work with Kensington’s accessory until the new model arrives.

via The Verge

 

READ NEXT
Cory Gunther Cory Gunther
Based in Las Vegas, Cory Gunther has been writing about phones, Android, cars, and technology in general for over a decade. He’s a freelance writer for Review Geek covering roundups, apps, and news. He's previously written for GottaBeMobile, SlashGear, AndroidCentral, and TechRadar, and he’s written over 6,000 articles. Read Full Bio »

The above article may contain affiliate links, which help support Review Geek.

Recently Popular

Our Readers' Favorite Products This Week

Power Strip, Belkin Surge Protector - 12 AC Multiple Outlets (4,000 Joules) - 8 ft Long Flat Plug Heavy Duty Extension Cord for Home, Office, Travel, Computer Desktop, Laptop & Phone Charging Brick
359 people were interested in this!

SOJOS Classic Square Polarized Sunglasses for Women UV400 Sun Glasses SJ2050 with Amber Tortoise/Brown
174 people were interested in this!

Roku Streaming Stick+ | HD/4K/HDR Streaming Device with Long-range Wireless and Voice Remote with TV Controls
120 people were interested in this!

Dell 452-BCYT D6000 Universal Dock, Black, Single
115 people were interested in this!

AUKEY USB C Hub Adapter, 6 in 1 Type C Hub with Ethernet Port 1000Mbps, 4K USB C to HDMI, 3 USB 3.0 Ports, 100W USB C PD Charging Thunderbolt 3, for MacBook Pro Air, Chromebook Pixel Laptop Phone
112 people were interested in this!

StarTech.com USB 3.0 to HDMI Adapter - 4K 30Hz Ultra HD - DisplayLink Certified - USB Type-A to HDMI Display Adapter Converter for Monitor - External Video & Graphics Card - Mac & Windows (USB32HD4K)
103 people were interested in this!

Roku Ultra 2020 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Dolby Atmos, Bluetooth Streaming, and Roku Voice Remote with Headphone Jack and Personal Shortcuts, includes Premium HDMI Cable
96 people were interested in this!

Wuple Extendable Marshmallow Roasting Sticks for Campfires Hot Dog Sticks for Fire Pit Smores Sticks Retractable Set of 5?34inch (Family Pack 8 pcs)
92 people were interested in this!

Reshow Cassette Player – Portable Tape Player Captures MP3 Audio Music via USB – Compatible with Laptops and Personal Computers – Convert Walkman Tape Cassettes to iPod Format (Silver)
86 people were interested in this!

Kensington SD4900P Triple 4k Display Docking Station for Windows, MacBooks and Surface - 60W PD; USB-C, Thunderbolt 3 & USB-A (K36800NA)
85 people were interested in this!

Show More