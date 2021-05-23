New Kensington StudioDock on the Way for Latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro

In case you didn’t know, Apple’s latest 12.9-inch iPad Pro for 2021 is a hair thicker than previous models. The size difference is causing an issue with several accessories, including Apple’s own Magic Keyboard. As a result, awesome accessories like the Kensington StudioDock have to be slightly redesigned.

The Kensington StudioDock is a fancy $399.99 stand that adds multiple ports, including USB-A, Ethernet, and HDMI, to the iPad Pro. Essentially turning it into an iMac of sorts. The bottom even doubles as a QI wireless charging pad for your iPhone or AirPods.

Apple’s iPad mounts to the StudioDock using a rotatable magnetic mounting plate, letting users switch from landscape to portrait mode with ease. Unfortunately, the new iPad Pro (available today) is 0.5mm thicker than the 2018 and 2020 models that Kensington designed the dock for, and it won’t work.

So, if you bought that beautiful new 12.9-inch iPad Pro and want to use it with the StudioDock, you’ll be out of luck. Thankfully, the company confirmed it’ll be releasing an entirely new SKU and model specifically for the 12.9-inch 2021 iPad Pro. So if you haven’t bought the StudioDock yet, but plan on upgrading your tablet, you might want to hold off a bit.

It’s worth noting that the new 11-inch iPad Pro doesn’t have this problem, as it utilizes the same dimensions as previous models. Only the larger iPad won’t work with Kensington’s accessory until the new model arrives.