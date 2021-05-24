New Anker Nano II GaN Chargers Are Smaller, More Power Efficient

Need a fast charger that doesn’t take up much space? Anker’s newly-launched line of Nano II chargers takes on a smaller form-factor and boasts better power efficiency than its original Nano charging bricks. The 35-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt models are available for pre-order now at $29.99, $35.99, and $39.99 respectively.

Anker launched its original Nano chargers in 2018. They were the first GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers widely available to the average person, with smaller form-factors, more power, and better thermals than silicon-based chargers. You know those bulky power bricks that come with Apple devices? Yeah, Anker Nano chargers are more than half that size.

The new Nano II chargers improve on the original Nano design with new chips and a better internal layout. They’re slightly more narrow than the original Nano chargers (though size varies from model to model), leaving more space for other plugs on your outlet or power strip. Anker says that the new Nano II chargers are also more power efficient, meaning that they waste less power and won’t run so hot.

People in the U.S. can pre-order the Nano II charger in 35-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt configurations at Anker’s website. Units ship June 5th. The new chargers will find their way to UK, DE, and other European markets at a later date.