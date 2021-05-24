New Anker Nano II GaN Chargers Are Smaller, More Power Efficient

Need a fast charger that doesn’t take up much space? Anker’s newly-launched line of Nano II chargers takes on a smaller form-factor and boasts better power efficiency than its original Nano charging bricks. The 35-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt models are available for pre-order now at $29.99, $35.99, and $39.99 respectively.
Anker launched its original Nano chargers in 2018. They were the first GaN (Gallium Nitride) chargers widely available to the average person, with smaller form-factors, more power, and better thermals than silicon-based chargers. You know those bulky power bricks that come with Apple devices? Yeah, Anker Nano chargers are more than half that size.
The new Nano II chargers improve on the original Nano design with new chips and a better internal layout. They’re slightly more narrow than the original Nano chargers (though size varies from model to model), leaving more space for other plugs on your outlet or power strip. Anker says that the new Nano II chargers are also more power efficient, meaning that they waste less power and won’t run so hot.
People in the U.S. can pre-order the Nano II charger in 35-watt, 45-watt, and 65-watt configurations at Anker’s website. Units ship June 5th. The new chargers will find their way to UK, DE, and other European markets at a later date.
USB C Charger, Anker Nano II 30W Fast Charger Adapter, GaN II Compact Charger for MacBook Air/iPhone 12/12 Mini/ 12 Pro/Max, Galaxy S21/ S21+, Note 20/ Note 10, iPad Pro, Pixel, and More
Anker's new Nano II 30-watt GaN charger is a perfect match for your iPhone and other low-power accessories.
$29.99
USB C Charger, Anker Nano II 45W Fast Charger Adapter, PPS Supported, GaN II Foldable Compact Charger for MacBook Pro 13?, Galaxy S21/S21+/S20, Note 20/10, iPhone 12/Pro, iPad Pro, Pixel, and More
Charge your iPad at its maximum 45-watt speed with the Anker Nano II GaN charger. The 45-watt Nano II is also a great option for charging some laptops, especially Chromebooks.
$35.99
USB C Charger, Anker Nano II 65W GaN II PPS Fast Charger Adapter, Foldable Compact Charger for MacBook Pro/Air, Galaxy S20/S10, Dell XPS 13, Note 20/10+, iPhone 12/Pro/Mini, iPad Pro, Pixel, and More
Anker's 65-watt Nano II charger is perfect for laptops, including the MacBook Air, the 13-inch MacBook Pro, the Dell XPS line, and the Google Pixelbook.
$39.99