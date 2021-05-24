X
Samsung's Latest PC Smart Monitor is the Size of a TV

Andrew Heinzman
| 1 min read
Samsung's 43-inch Smart Monitor.
Samsung

Why buy a separate TV and computer monitor when you can do everything with a Samsung Smart Monitor? Samsung is expanding its Smart Monitor lineup with two new models, the a small 24-inch model, and a ridiculously large 43-inch 4K model. The company is also launching white versions of its existing 27 and 32-inch Smart Monitors.

Samsung Smart Monitors run on the Tizen operating system (the same as Samsung’s smart TVs), but pack some special features to help balance productivity and entertainment. There’s split-screen support for those who want to watch HBO Max while working on spreadsheets, plus Bixby, wireless DeX support, Remote Access for PCs, an all-in-one remote control, and auto-brightness.

The white version of Samsung's 32-inch Smart Monitor.
The white version of Samsung’s 32-inch Smart Monitor. Samsung

Like the original Smart Monitors, the new models pack 10-watt speakers, HDR10 support, a 16:9 aspect ratio, a 178-degree viewing angle, and 250 nits of brightness. The 24-inch model has a FHD resolution, while the 43-inch Smart Monitor M7 has a 4K UHD display and comes with a special solar powered remote control. (Aside from their color, the white 27 and 32-inch Smart Monitors are identical to the original models.)

The newest models of Samsung Smart Monitor also feature a free selection live TV and on-demand content, a Universal Guide that suggests content based on your interests, and an option to choose your voice assistant, so you aren’t stuck using Bixby.

Samsung hasn’t announced pricing or availability for its new Smart Monitors. That said, the original models cost $250 to $400, so the 24-inch model will probably run for around $200 while the model 42-inch model may sit at $500 or more.

SAMSUNG 32-inch M7 Smart Monitor with Netflix, YouTube, HBO, Prime Video and Apple TV Streaming Tunerless Tuner Free TV(LS32AM702UNXZA), Black

Samsung hasn't shared pricing or availability for its 43-inch and 24-inch smart monitors, but you can buy the original 32-inch model on Amazon.

$352.08

